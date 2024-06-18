Sonu Nigam, Ila Arun, Shankar Mahadevan react to Alka Yagnik's hearing loss diagnosis: ‘I knew something was not right’

Moments after singer Alka Yagnik revealed via an Instagram post that she's been diagnosed with a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, her colleagues from the Hindi music fraternity reached out and wished her a speedy recovery. These included longtime collaborators like Sonu Nigam, Ila Arun, and Shankar Mahadevan. (Also Read – Alka Yagnik diagnosed with rare sensory hearing loss: 'I want to break my silence now...') Sonu Nigam wishes Alka Yagnik a speedy recovery

What her colleagues said

Sonu Nigam, who has sung countless duets with Alka in Bollywood films of the ‘90s and 2000s, commented on Alka’s Instagram post, “I knew something was not right.. I'll see you when I get back..God speed your recovery.” Sonu and Alka have sung memorable songs like What Is Mobile Number (Haseena Maan Jayegi, 1999), Dil Mein Jo Baat (Run, 2004), Banke Tera Jogi (Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, 2000), Suraj Hua Maddham (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, 2001), and Tumhi Dekho Na (Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, 2006).

Ila Arun, who famously sang Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai from Subhash Ghai's 1993 crime drama Khal Nayak with Alka, also commented, “So sorry to hear this (sad emoji). Dearest Alka I saw your picture and reacted, but the I read, it’s heartbreaking (heartbreak emoji), But With Blessings. And today’s Best Doctors you will be fine and soon we will be hearing your sweet voice Love (loved emoji) you always take care.”

Grammy Award-winning singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan commented, “Praying for your speedy recovery Alkaji !! You are going to be absolutely ok and rocking as usual! Loads of love and best wishes (red hearts emojis).” Shankar has worked with Alka on films like Farhan Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Lakshya (2004), and Karan Johar's 2006 romantic drama Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Actor Poonam Dhillon also sent her best wishes to Alka. She wrote, “So much Love for you & so many Duas and blessings. You will get all the power of love to heal and be your beautiful Healthy self soon. Love you.”

Alka reveals diagnosis

Earlier, Alka took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday and wrote, “A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well wishers who have been asking me why I’m missing in action. It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack…This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares.”