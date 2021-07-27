Sonu Nigam: When there’s a need for fundraisers, artistes are relied on but what about artistes who are suffering at home?

“We have to learn to live with Covid-19,” says Sonu Nigam, who has been recording songs and rehearsing in “safe places” like recording halls, which are regularly sanitised. The singer adds, “Moreover, at this point, as it has been 15 months, we should open the live scenario. There are no concerts happening.”

As many musicians, artists and technicians went through a really tough time in the last one and a half year, Nigam is worried for them as “not earning anything for such a long period is really a tough”. He says, “I would like to request the government to think about the music industry. Because when there is a need to raise funds, artistes are relied on and the first ones to come forward, but now the same artistes have been suffering at home. We need to be there for them.”

While the third wave is a concern, Nigam says getting vaccinated and stepping out for work is also the need of the hour. Explaining he says, “First of all, worrying about it won’t help. Vaccine is an important step. I have taken both jabs and I feel protected. Getting vaccinated will help in reducing the mortality rate of people and it has reduced as we can see. I plan to take a third shot just to be sure. Of course, we have to practice all safety protocols when we step out of the house- be it wearing a mask, social distancing or sanitising. I am extra careful as when I step out, my father too is exposed, so I take all precautions.”

Though vaccination drives are on for grownups, there are no vaccines for kids yet in India, which is another cause for concern. Nigam reveals that he got his son vaccinated in Dubai. He shares, “Many of my sister’s friends came to Dubai to get the Pfizer vaccine for their kids as it is available there. Vaccines for kids should be allowed and I hope it is available soon in India as well. In fact, schools should open as should local trains. We can’t stay at home and be confined. Log kaam nahin karenge toh ghar pe bhooke mar jaayenge!

The singer is looking forward to celebrating his birthday on July 30 with a few friends and family. He reveals, “I like to sit with my father and revisit my childhood days. I also thank god for all the blessings. But of late, I don’t live a hectic life. I used to at one point but now it is about taking it easy, giving quality me time and working at an optimum level too. I work on my riyaaz and fitness, watch interesting and even educational stuff. I couldn’t go to college and complete my education so I am doing it now by studying about science and astronomy, two subjects that fascinate me.”

Nigam, who will turn 48, admits that with a blessed and beautiful life, he has started understanding gratitude better. “People say they don’t want to feel old but I don’t mind growing old as I feel age and experience have taught me many things. Ab toh akal aayi hai, zindagi ka matlab samaj aaya hai. Pehle jawani ke nashe mein tha and now I know how wonderful life is. Now, I realise what gratitude is. I feel I am aging gracefully,” he says.

He has been busy recording for two projects and has made songs for corporates but rues that, “There is no film work happening for now but independently there is a lot of work. Any creative mind can be as busy as you want to be.”