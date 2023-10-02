Stevie Nicks Barbie: Mattel announces doll inspired by the 70's pop star

If you've sung your heart out to the Edge of Seventeen at least once in your life, you definitely know who Stevie Nicks is!

“When I look at her I see my 27-year-old self,” shared the 75 year old singer.

Mattel has announced the launch of a Barbie inspired by the 70's pop star Stevie Nicks. The doll inspired by the legendary singer's Rumour-era costume will be launched today on October 2, 2023.

The $55 doll adorns a flowing black dress with matching platform-heel boots. Additionally, she carries a tambourine adorned with streamers clutched in her hand.

The Barbie is a part of Mattel's Barbie Music Series, where the toy-giant will be lunching dolls inspired by music legends.

Stevie Nicks announced the news to her fans

In her concert at NYC's Madison Square Garden on Sunday, the ‘Rooms On Fire’ singer shared that Mattel told her they would be creating an 'official Stevie Nicks Barbie.'

Following a performance of her song ‘Bella Donna’ she announced to the audience, "I have something very exciting to share with you a few hours before the rest of the world."

Sharing that the toy maker approached her a year ago she added, "I was very overwhelmed. Will she be like me? Will she have my spirit? Will she have my heart?"

She added that she has had one Barbie on the road with her for the past three months and “When I look at her I see my 27-year-old self.”

"I am her and she is me," expressed the singer.

She then went on to gift the Barbie to a person in the audience.

Additionally, in an interview with USA Today, the pop star shared her views on the doll stating, "She’s just perfect, this little Barbie is so precious and they helped her have my soul. If nobody else in the world got her but me, I’d almost be OK with that.”

Fan Reactions

The celebrity singer's fans' joy knows no bounds since the announcement of the news. Many have taken to social media to share their excitement and how most of them have already ordered one for themselves and others for the kids in their families.

“Ordering for me, daughter and 2 grandsons,” wrote a user on X.

“STEVIE NICKS BARBIE IM SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP OMGGGG,” added another.