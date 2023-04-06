Suga's Road to D-Day trailer: BTS rapper travels from LA to Tokyo in search of inspiration for next album. Watch

BTS member Suga is all set for his first-ever documentary, titled SUGA: Road to D-DAY. The makers on Thursday dropped the official trailer for the documentary ahead of its release on Disney+ Hotstar. The one-minute-26-second trailer features Suga aka Min Yoon Gi travelling across the world and meeting artistes in search of inspiration for his upcoming album, D-Day. Also read: Suga to release first solo album D-DAY

BTS rapper Suga in Road to D-Day trailer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trailer begins with Suga talking about things he wants to do at the age of 30. He goes on to travel across the world and visits cities such as Los Angeles, San Fransisco, Tokyo and Seoul. It also presents glimpses of his meeting with global artistes from each city followed by his performances. He says in Korean, “When I was young these were songs that gave me a lot of inspiration and motivation. I want to keep dreaming as I live. I think ‘what dreams should I have?’"

“You worry about uncertain future, and you become afraid of it. You agonise over the past that you cannot fix. But I can control the present. Stories that focus on the present. The past is just the past. The present is just the present. The future is just the future,” he adds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the trailer, a fan took to the comment section and wrote, “I am so proud of yoongi , you have come far all because of your talent and dedication towards music. Also the D-Day trailer looks like a movies trailer honestly.” “He really changed, but in a person he always wanted to be and that’s why I admire him so much. He knows what he wants, what are his goals, dreams,” added another one. Someone else said, “I can’t wait to hear the new music you’re putting out for us, Yoongi. I know it’s going to be amazing!”

BTS rapper Suga in Road to D-Day trailer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SUGA: Road to D-DAY is touted to be intimate portrayal of his life as ana artists. It will take fans inside his work process, challenges and travel routine. It will release with the album D-Day on April 21.

Meanwhile, Suga was recently appointed as the ambassador of the National Basketball Association (NBA). NBA and BTS’ label BIGHIT MUSIC made the announcement on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON