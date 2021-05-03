Sunidhi Chauhan: This can’t go on for another year

Amid the ongoing pandemic, Sunidhi Chauhan finds it “heartbreaking” to look at the suffering and loss people have gone through. But the singer also points out at the silver lining, acknowledging how the pandemic has slowed down our crazy pace of life.

“It got us thinking on how creative we can be, instead of just following trends. Like many musicians, I was so busy doing live shows. Now it has been a year and a half and I haven’t done a live gig. Virtual shows are fun but not as fun as live. I got time to understand that there is more than film music, and proving how good you are with every song. Life is also about doing what your heart wants,” she says.

Having recently lost an uncle she was close to, Chauhan admits to being quite affected with the Covid-19 situation. “The second wave has hit all of us badly. Checking the news every day is so heartbreaking. We have to take charge of the situation and be responsible citizens. This is spreading like wild fire. Some irresponsible people are taking Covid-19 as a joke and think it is not real. They have their own theories. But people are dying, and you can’t deny that. This time, it’s not only affecting older people. Younger people and kids, too, are getting seriously ill. It is a sad situation,” the singer, 37, rues.

On the work front, we have seen more of Chauhan lately — after she released Kuchh Khwaab, last year, she sung an English song, Here Is Beautiful with Shalmali Kholgade and recently released an independent track, Ye Ranjishein.

“While things are bad, we have to do what we need to and the show must go on,” she says, adding, “I am glad that people have appreciated these songs. Due to film work, I didn’t have time to think in this zone. With non-film music, you are trying to say something from your heart. During the lockdown, I got the chance to think and these songs happened.”

Since March 2020, Chauhan has been homebound and has not stepped out except for shoots of her songs. She reveals. “I was scared, and I still am. From March 2020 to this March, I didn’t miss going out as it was a break for me, I was happy. But with the second wave, I am thinking that this can’t go on for another year.”

Amid the ongoing pandemic, Sunidhi Chauhan finds it “heartbreaking” to look at the suffering and loss people have gone through. But the singer also points out at the silver lining, acknowledging how the pandemic has slowed down our crazy pace of life. “It got us thinking on how creative we can be, instead of just following trends. Like many musicians, I was so busy doing live shows. Now it has been a year and a half and I haven’t done a live gig. Virtual shows are fun but not as fun as live. I got time to understand that there is more than film music, and proving how good you are with every song. Life is also about doing what your heart wants,” she says. Having recently lost an uncle she was close to, Chauhan admits to being quite affected with the Covid-19 situation. “The second wave has hit all of us badly. Checking the news every day is so heartbreaking. We have to take charge of the situation and be responsible citizens. This is spreading like wild fire. Some irresponsible people are taking Covid-19 as a joke and think it is not real. They have their own theories. But people are dying, and you can’t deny that. This time, it’s not only affecting older people. Younger people and kids, too, are getting seriously ill. It is a sad situation,” the singer, 37, rues. On the work front, we have seen more of Chauhan lately — after she released Kuchh Khwaab, last year, she sung an English song, Here Is Beautiful with Shalmali Kholgade and recently released an independent track, Ye Ranjishein. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Lyricist Mehboob: If you are mentally disturbed, then you can’t deliver Neha Kakkar models different outfits in video, asks ‘which Nehu you love more?’ Katy Perry, Camila Cabello, Reese Witherspoon ask fans to support India Gippy Grewal held for flouting Covid-19 curbs in Patiala, released later “While things are bad, we have to do what we need to and the show must go on,” she says, adding, “I am glad that people have appreciated these songs. Due to film work, I didn’t have time to think in this zone. With non-film music, you are trying to say something from your heart. During the lockdown, I got the chance to think and these songs happened.” Since March 2020, Chauhan has been homebound and has not stepped out except for shoots of her songs. She reveals. “I was scared, and I still am. From March 2020 to this March, I didn’t miss going out as it was a break for me, I was happy. But with the second wave, I am thinking that this can’t go on for another year.”