Sushant Divgikar: There’s deep rooted homophobia in many institutions in India

“Do you think the LGBTQ community is only interested in sex?” asks LGBTQI activist Sushant Divgikar, saying that’s one question he has been wondering ever since he heard about the Centre’s response to Delhi High Court on same-sex marriage.

Last week, the Centre told the Delhi HC that there’s no fundamental right to seek recognition for same-sex marriage, stating that in India, marriage isn’t a union of two individuals but between a man and a woman. That has left Divgikar appalled and baffled.

“They have such a low image of an entire community of people who’re not asking for special rights. We’re asking for equal rights, just like any other hetrosexual couple. [You mean] a marriage is between a man and a woman for procreation. What if same sex couple also desires for a child? Don’t call it a marriage, but at least call it a civil union or partnership,” says the model-actor-singer.

“Do you think LGBTQI community is only interested in sex, and don’t require any health benefits?” Divgikar says and rues, “You are marginalising a community which is already marginalised.”

Divgikar notes that almost every institution of the country has deep-rooted homophobia and transphobia.

“Live and let live, and moreover, love and let love, between two consenting adults,” the activist adds.