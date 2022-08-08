Suresh Wadkar looks unrecognisable in Tabassum's throwback pic, fans soak up the nostalgia

Veteran actor and talk show host Tabassum took a trip down memory lane as she shared a picture with singer Suresh Wadkar on his 67th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Tabassum posted the black and white picture of their younger selves. (Also Read | Suresh Wadkar on receiving Padma Shri honour)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the photo, Tabassum had her arms around Suresh's waist as she smiled looking at the camera. The singer held her as he posed for the lens. Tabassum, in the picture, draped a dark saree and paired it with matching jewellery, wore earrings and a bindi. Suresh is seen in a white T-shirt and denims.

Sharing the picture, Tabassum captioned the post, "Janamdin bohot bohot mubarak ho Suresh bhaiya (Wish you a very happy birthday, brother Suresh) ...God bless you #sureshwadkar @sureshwadkarofficial #Memories #bollywood." Reacting to the post, fans also dropped red heart emojis. A person also wrote, "Superb pic."

Tabassum posted the black and white picture of their younger selves.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tabassum began her career as a child artiste, working in films like Deedar in 1951, in which she played the younger version of Nargis. She also acted in the 1952 classic Baiju Bawra, which featured her as the young Meena Kumari. Tabassum is best known for hosting show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan, on Doordarshan. She also hosted the show Abhi Toh Main Jawaan Hoon, which was based on the golden era of Hindi cinema.

Suresh won the Sur-Singar competition in 1976, which was also judged by music composer Ravindra Jain. Later, Suresh started playback singing with Ravindra's Sona Kare Jhilmil Jhilmil Vrishti Pade Tapur Tupur in Paheli (1977). He also lent his vocals to Seene Mein Jalan in Gaman (1978). He sang with late singer Lata Mangeshkar for Chal Chameli Bagh Mein for Krodhi (1981).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suresh also sang in films such as Hum Paanch, Pyaasa Sawan, Prem Rog, Heena, Prem Granth, Bol Radha Bol, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Vijay among others. One of his most famous songs is Tum Se Milke from Parinda (1989). He was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON