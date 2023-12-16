Taylor and Travis to get married?NFL star seeks blessing from Taylor's father

By the time Taylor steps on the stage in Tokyo for her ‘Eras’ tour concert on February 7, 2024 she might have a ring on ‘THE’ finger.

There's talk about the ring being designed or in his pocket already.

Per Page Six, Taylor's NFL beau Travis Kelce has asked the singer's father Scott Swift's permission for her hand in marriage. Additionally, it's very possible that the duo will spend the holidays together.

“Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring,” a source close to the Kansa City Chiefs tight end revealed.

While the celebrities' reps are keeping it low, it's evident that this relationship is only going forward.

Travis, 34, is “the most extroverted guy Taylor has dated in forever,” said the source. “This is so much truer to who Taylor is than any prior relationship.”

Well, to add as an evidence is the fact that the duo has not shied away from the limelight since entering into their romance, which is completely altering from the pop star's previous relationship where they were spotted out and about on rare sightings.

“If Taylor wants to change the lyrics to her song after four months of dating and sing in front of 60,000 people … Travis will stand there beaming for the crowd — he’s digging it,” said the source, referencing a November 13 Buenos Aires, Argentina, tour stop when Swift altered the lyrics to her song “Karma”: Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

“Taylor finally has a partner willing and game,” said the source. “He’s like, ‘I’ll stand by the side of the stage and wait for you to jump in my arms — I’ll do that!'”

