Taylor Swift, 36, becomes youngest woman inducted in Songwriters Hall of Fame; beats Mariah Carey, Dolly Parton

Pop icon Taylor Swift has added another feather to her hat. On Thursday, she was inducted into the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame. At 36, she is the youngest woman ever to be part of the elite club, which features some of the most iconic and celebrated musicians and songwriters in American music history.

Taylor Swift dethrones Carole Bayer Sager

Taylor Swift attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

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Taylor Swift broke the long-held record of Carole Bayer Sager, who was 43 when she joined the Hall of Fame in 1987. Other icons like Mariah Carey and Dolly Parton were in their 50s when they entered.

Stevie Wonder remains the youngest person ever admitted, at age 32 in 1983. Artists become eligible for the Hall of Fame 20 years after the release of their first commercial track. For Taylor Swift, that was Tim McGraw, released in June 2006.

In the two decades since, Taylor has firmly established herself as the pre-eminent musical star of her generation. She has recorded 12 albums spanning country, pop, and folk, which have earned her 14 Grammy Awards, including a record four Album of the Year trophies. More than the critical acclaim, it's her global popularity that has made her an icon. Estimates put Taylor Swift's worldwide sales at over 250 million album-equivalents. Her most recent tour, The Eras Tour, brought in a record sum of around $2 billion in revenue. Taylor is also the female artist with the most songs ever to reach the top 10 list compiled by Billboard, the leading US music magazine.

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{{^usCountry}} Taylor appeared on the red carpet in New York on Thursday wearing a strapless black dress with floral motifs ahead of the naming ceremony. Canadian singer Alanis Morissette, inescapable in the 1990s, and American record producer Walter Afanasieff were also among the total of nine songwriters joining the Hall of Fame this year. Also inducted on Thursday were Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS, the band behind hits such as Rock and Roll All Nite and Detroit Rock City. Why was Taylor Swift inducted? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taylor appeared on the red carpet in New York on Thursday wearing a strapless black dress with floral motifs ahead of the naming ceremony. Canadian singer Alanis Morissette, inescapable in the 1990s, and American record producer Walter Afanasieff were also among the total of nine songwriters joining the Hall of Fame this year. Also inducted on Thursday were Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS, the band behind hits such as Rock and Roll All Nite and Detroit Rock City. Why was Taylor Swift inducted? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Hall of Fame recognised Taylor's ‘ability to shapeshift as a songwriter, to inhabit different sonic landscapes and write as credibly in the world of one genre as she does another is part of her superpower as a songwriter’. Her bio on their website further reads: “It also represents the boldness and bravery of her artistry: to explore new frontiers when the most practical next step would be to keep mining the material that has gotten you the success in the first place.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Hall of Fame recognised Taylor's ‘ability to shapeshift as a songwriter, to inhabit different sonic landscapes and write as credibly in the world of one genre as she does another is part of her superpower as a songwriter’. Her bio on their website further reads: “It also represents the boldness and bravery of her artistry: to explore new frontiers when the most practical next step would be to keep mining the material that has gotten you the success in the first place.” {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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