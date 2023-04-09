Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up after dating for six years; split wasn't 'dramatic': Report

Singer Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn broke up recently, as per a new report. The couple reportedly parted way amicably a few weeks ago. Taylor and Joe began dating secretly in the fall of 2016. They went public in the spring of 2017. (Also Read | Taylor Swift says her relationship with Joe Alwyn ‘isn’t up for discussion’)

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been dating for three years.

As per a new ET report, the split was 'not dramatic'. A quote shared by ET read, "The relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows."

Last year in October, Taylor spoke to ET about her relationship with Joe. She had said, "If you were in the lavender haze that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. I thought that was really beautiful. I guess, theoretically, when you're in the lavender haze you'll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud."

She had added, "I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just 'public figures,' because we live in the era of social media, and if the world finds out that you're in love with somebody they're going to weigh in on it. Like my relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff and we just ignore it. This song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."

Joe, speaking with Vogue in 2018, had said, “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people.”

Currently, Taylor is traveling to cities for her Eras Tour. It includes 52 stops in 20 cities. Ahead of the tour, Taylor dropped four new songs. On her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “In celebration of The Eras Tour I’m releasing 4 previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight 9 (clock and smile emoticon) Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version), Safe & Sound (Ft. Joy Williams and John Paul White) (Taylor’s Version), If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version) and All of the Girls You Loved Before."

Taylor released her tenth studio album, Midnights, in October last year. After Midnights was unveiled, Taylor released seven additional songs in her surprise 3am Edition of the album. The singer had then confirmed that the opening track Lavender Haze was inspired by her and Joe's romance.

Taylor's previous album Lover was also packed with lyrics about Joe. The 18-track album, especially the songs London Boy, Lover, and Cornelia Street, appeared to be a love letter to Joe.

