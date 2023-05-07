Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's concert chemistry sparks rumors of love as secret messages fuel speculation

Fans of Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are buzzing with excitement as rumors swirl about a potential romantic relationship between the two music stars. The pair have been spotted sending secret messages to each other during their concerts, causing fans to speculate that there might be something more than just a friendship between them.

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville,(AP)

During Taylor's performance in Nashville, she was caught on camera mouthing a message that fans believe was directed at the frontman of The 1975. The message read, "This is about you, you know who you are. I love you," before launching into her hit song "Cardigan." Just a few days earlier, Matty had done the same thing during his show in the Philippines.

Despite rumors of a romantic involvement between Taylor Swift and Matty Healy, some fans are speculating that their secret messages to each other during concerts may actually be hints at a potential collaboration. Sources close to the couple claim that they have been "madly in love" for a short time, but some skeptics wonder if their on-stage chemistry is more about music than romance.

Taylor and Matty's history dates back to 2014 when they first met during The 1975's show, and they have been linked romantically several times over the years. During her Eras tour performance in Nashville, Matty made a surprise appearance on stage in a skeleton onesie and even bopped along to Taylor's hits with fellow musician Phoebe Bridgers. It was certainly a memorable moment for fans, who eagerly await news of any official collaborations between the two artists.

Matty's appearance on stage the following evening had come as a surprise, and his attendance at Taylor's show on Friday night has further fueled speculation that it was about the Chocolate singer. Some fans believe that the two might be secretly working on a new project together.

In February, Taylor Swift surprised her London audience by performing two songs by The 1975. Rumors were flying that frontman Matty Healy would join her on stage during her Nashville concert, but he remained in the crowd on Friday night. However, an inside source has revealed that the two have plans for a mid-show appearance by Healy, where he will play two songs and engage in conversation with the audience. The source also hinted that the duo may confirm their romantic involvement with some kind of public display of affection, although they promise it won't be over-the-top cheesy.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see if the rumors of a romance between Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are true. Will they confirm their love on stage, or will they keep fans guessing about their relationship status? Only time will tell. But one thing is for sure – the collaboration between these two talented musicians is something that fans will be talking about for years to come.

