Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make first appearance after engagement, fans obsessed over her ‘$500,000’ ring

Just days after their engagement announcement, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted enjoying their first public date night at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri, the very same spot where their love story began. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri,

Taylor and Travis’ first public date as engaged couple

Taylor and Travis made their first appearance as an engaged couple at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday.

The newly engaged couple marked their first post-engagement outing to watch Travis’ alma mater, the University of Cincinnati, take on the University of Nebraska. It also marked the first time the pop star wore her engagement ring out in public since announcing that she and Travis are getting married.

For the outing, Taylor opted for a sweater vest and mini denim skirt paired with knee-high white boots. As per the visuals captured from the stadium, Taylor looked ecstatic as she arrived alongside fellow Kansas City Chiefs WAG Brittany Mahomes.

Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, also joined in on date night and watched the first half of the game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Arrowhead Stadium.

When it comes to the stadium, it has a special place in the love story of the couple as it’s where Travis first saw Taylor’s Eras Tour on July 8, 2023. In the now-famous story, he attempted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, but wasn’t allowed to meet her.

Their romance began to make headlines when Taylor made a surprise appearance at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023, cheering on Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs as they took on the Chicago Bears.

Fans love the bling of her ring

The internet was abuzz as fans and followers flooded social media with reactions to her stunning engagement ring. One wrote, “The broadcast is focusing on Taylor Swift's new ring”, with another sharing, “Taylor Swift and her brand new ring sparkling from miles away.”

“Taylor Swift with the engagement ring on... that sounds so right,” posted one. Another comment read, “Me watching taylor swift show off her ring so much bc she’s literally just a girl.”

“We can see her beautiful engagement ring even from far away,” gushed one. One shared, “Everyone freaked out seeing Taylor Swift’s engagement ring in public.”

“The game’s commentators talking about Taylor Swift’s engagement ring and zooming in,” posted one. Another fan wrote, “Kinda confused bc doctors said staring at the sun could make me go blind. they never warned me about taylor swift’s ring GAWDAMNNNNN.”

What do we know about the engagement ring

The pop star posted a close-up image of her massive diamond ring while sharing the news of her engagement. According to Benjamin Khordipour of Estate Diamond Jewelry in an interview to Brides.com, the ring could cost over $500,000,. He further revealed that the ring is easily over 8 carats. Hindustan Times cannot verify the details at the moment.

"Taylor Swift was proposed to with a stunning elongated antique cushion-cut diamond that is approximately eight carats, F color, and VS1 clarity," he said, adding, "The ring was handcrafted in 18k yellow gold and the center diamond is set with needle point prongs that perfectly match the antique style. Smaller diamonds and hand-engravings adorn the shoulders of her setting.”

ABC News reported that Taylor's engagement ring is ‘an old-mine brilliant cut diamond’ designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry in New York City.

Taylor Swift announces engagement

On Tuesday, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement with a sweet Instagram post. The couple shared pictures from the romantic garden proposal, also offering a glimpse of the singer's stunning diamond ring.

The Grammy winner captioned the Instagram post, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married”, sparking a frenzy among her fans.

The announcement also led to speculations about their marriage plans. However, Travis' father, Ed Kelce, has provided some intimate details about the couple, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Revealing that the Kansas City Chiefs star popped the question "maybe two weeks ago”, Ed said, "Travis was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event. And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Taylor and Travis began dating in 2023 after the singer's concert at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs.