Taylor Swift gives free tickets to fan after defending her from security guards

Taylor Swift gave free tickets to a fan who was 'harassed' by security guards during her recent Eras Tour concert show in Philadelphia. The fan has revealed that after the singer noticed the incident, she also gave her extra tickets to watch the show on Sunday for free. (Also read: Taylor Swift stops her performance to defend fan against aggressive security guard during 'Eras Tour' concert)

Taylor Swift gave free tickets of her show to a fan who was 'harassed' by security guards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A few days ago, a fan video from the Eras Tour concert tour at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia went viral after the singer interrupted her 2014 hit song, Bad Blood, midway during her performance to defend a fan in the crowd. “Hey! Stop!” she shouted at the aggressive actions of the security guard to defend her fan and further said, "She wasn’t doing anything."

The fan, who identified herself to be Kelly Inglis Kelly, spoke to Daily Mail and revealed that the Lavender Haze singer gave her the opportunity to be in the show on Sunday for free. Kelly also added in detail what exactly had happened at the concert that caught the attention of Taylor Swift. “I was just dancing, and this security guard was just crazy, yelling at us. He didn’t want us to take photos in front of the stage. He was being very strict.. Every time he passed us we had to stand back because we were worried he would kick us out. He had been like that all night, he was really annoyed. I know Taylor Swift — she wants people to come to her shows and have fun. I wasn’t doing anything outrageous, I wasn’t trying to get to the other side of the barrier.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kelly spoke out on her friend's TikTok to explain the situation, saying “I was the girl that Taylor talked to last night. Basically, the guard had been harassing our group all night, just to like...he just kept telling us not to touch the rail, and like anytime we did anything he was on top of us. We're dancing, we're having fun, and he didn't like it. And Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that he didn't like it, and she didn't like it, and then he basically, like, got escorted out. And then they offered us free tickets for tonight.”

Meanwhile, Taylor is in the midst of her Eras Tour that began in March in Glendale, Arizona, and is set to end in August. Last month at her show show in Houston, many fans had noticed that Taylor had an injury on her left hand. The singer then clarified on Twitter and said, "I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely - tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change - braced my fall with my palm. It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans also caught the singer's rumoured boyfriend Matty Healy at the concert, after her relationship with actor Joe Alwyn ended a month ago. Recent photos of the pair holding hands and spending time together in New York City went viral on the internet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON