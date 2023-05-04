Taylor Swift is dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy after Joe Alwyn split: Report

Taylor Swift fans were in a meltdown a month ago when it was revealed that the singer had broken up with her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, after dating for six years. Now, it is being reported that Taylor is dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, and will soon go public with her relationship. (Also read: Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up after dating for six years; split wasn't 'dramatic': Report)

A few weeks ago, Taylor was spotted hanging out with her girlfriends Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and the Haim sisters in New York after her breakup with Joe Alwyn. Several pictures of the girls' group walking together on the street surfaced online. Eagle-eyed fans also spotted that Taylor's brother Austin Swift, along with her celebrity friends, actor Ryan Reynolds and the Haim sisters, Este, Alana and Danielle, are not following Joe anymore.

Now, according to a report by The Sun, sources claimed that the Lavender Haze singer is dating the 1975 frontman Matty Healy and is also ready to go public this weekend during the ongoing Eras Tour. The source said, "She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out. Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover.

“Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again. But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers. They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away. Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy. She’s told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour.”

Currently, Taylor is traveling to cities for her Eras Tour. It includes 52 stops in 20 cities. Taylor released her tenth studio album, Midnights, in October last year. After Midnights was unveiled, Taylor released seven additional songs in her surprise 3am Edition of the album. Ahead of the tour, Taylor had also surprised her fans by dropping four new songs.

