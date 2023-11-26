Taylor Swift loves feeling ‘more free’ with Travis Kelce after ex Joe Alwyn kept their relationship private

Taylor Swift has been in a romantic wonderland since the beginning of her romance with the NFL star Travis Kelce.

The pop star, 33, has been spotted out and about more times since her breakup than she was during her six-year relationship with ex Joe Alwyn.

“With Taylor’s ex Joe [Alwyn], she was so private,” a source close to Taylor revealed. “They’d never go outside and walk around together. They just stayed at her Nashville compound or her Rhode Island house. With Travis, she’s more free and able to share her full life and she loves it.”

Luckily, with a similar experience with paparazzi and fandom, the football celebrity isn't shy to handle the spotlight.

“He’s used to fans going crazy in football, so it’s not such a shock,” explained the source. “Taylor knows it’s a lot for anyone to handle, but Travis learned to manage it over the years with NFL fans and not let it affect him.”

The duo have been quite supportive of each other publicly after sparking romance rumours in September. While Taylor has attended a couple of the football tight end's games alongside his mother and her tight-knit group of friends, Travis himself has travelled to Buenos Aires, Argentina for Taylor's Eras Tour concert.

They love to talk for hours, just the two of them,” another source added. “Taylor tells friends Travis is sweet and smart, and she can’t get enough of him.”

“Taylor and Travis know the next few months will be a whirlwind. They can’t wait to get a break so they can run off to a beach together and cut themselves off from the rest of the world, at least for a little while.”

As we previously reported in an interview with WSJ Magazine Travis opened up about facing the flashlights alongside Taylor.

“I’ve never dealt with it,” he began. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it .... The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

Additionally, he added that he and the popstar, 33, share the same family values which makes it another commonality between them.

“Everybody knows I’m a family guy,” he said. “Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley.”

