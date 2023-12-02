Taylor Swift will earn over $100 million from Spotify this year, the most for any artist in platform’s history: Report

Taylor Swift will earn more than $100 million from Spotify alone in 2023, according to calculations based on her leading number of streams for the year posted by the streaming giant in its year-end Wrapped tally. Late last month, Taylor was named Spotify‘s top-streamed artist of 2023. According to a report by Billboard, Taylor’s 26.1 billion streams amount to about $97 million in recorded music royalties. And the year’s not even done yet. Also read: Taylor Swift ends the year on a high, crowned Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 Taylor Swift is Spotify’s most streamed artist of 2023.

Taylor’s music to make $131 m on Spotify by 2023-end

As per the report, when estimating Taylor Swift's total streams through December, that number would swell to 27.2 billion, amounting to recorded music royalties of $101 million through the end of the year from Spotify alone and add in publishing revenue, and Taylor’s music will have earned about $131 million on Spotify by the end of the year.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

While Spotify is world’s largest streaming service, it is hardly the only one. The Billboard report estimated that Taylor’s total earnings from streaming could be nearly $200 million for 2023 alone.

Taylor Swift is Spotify’s most streamed artist of 2023

As part of its annual year-end Wrapped rundown on November 29, Spotify announced that Taylor had racked up 26.1 billion streams globally on the service since January 1, topping the likes of Bad Bunny as well as The Weeknd, Drake and Peso Pluma.

This didn’t exactly come as a surprise considering the ongoing success of her 2022 album, Midnights, as well as two chart-topping re-recordings: Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version), the latter of which racked up a whopping 375.49 million on-demand official streams in its first week, as per the Billboard report.

Moreover, Taylor's year on Spotify tops any artist ever on the platform – now 15 years since launching. When Bad Bunny was announced as the top Wrapped artist in the prior three years, he had 18.5 billion streams in 2022, 9.1 billion in 2021 and 8.3 billion streams in 2020.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place