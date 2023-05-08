Taylor Swift's epic 44-song set with surprise performance of Would've Could've Should've leaves fans in awe and despair!

Taylor Swift's fans in Nashville last night were kept waiting for four hours due to bad weather conditions. However, their patience was rewarded as Taylor took to the stage and performed a mammoth 44-song set, including a surprise live debut of 'Would've, Could've, Should've', a track from her 2022 album 'Midnights (3 am Edition)', featuring Aaron Dessner from The National. Taylor's fans took to social media in a frenzy, expressing their excitement and disappointment at not being there to witness the moment.

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The atmosphere at Nissan Stadium was electric, with fans eagerly anticipating Taylor's arrival on stage. As the hours passed by and the weather conditions worsened, there were concerns that the show might have to be canceled. However, Taylor remained upbeat and reassured her fans that she was ready to perform, despite the weather.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Finally, after a four-hour delay, Taylor appeared on stage and launched into her set, which included hits such as 'Sparks Fly', 'Teardrops on My Guitar', 'Out of the Woods', 'Fifteen', and 'Mine'. However, it was the surprise appearance of 'Would've, Could've, Should've' that really got the crowd going.

Fans who were unable to attend the show expressed their disappointment on social media, with many saying that they had missed out on a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite the disappointment of those who were unable to attend the show, Taylor's performance of 'Would've, Could've, Should've' was hailed as a triumph by those who were lucky enough to be there. The track, which features Aaron Dessner from The National, was a highlight of the set and showcased Taylor's incredible talent as a songwriter and performer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Swifties believe that the song "Would've, Could've, Should've," is believed to be about Swift's ex-boyfriend, John Mayer. The lyrics reference an age-gap relationship that occurred when Swift was 19 and Mayer was 32. Lines like "Memories feel like weapons" and "Give me back my girlhood, it was mine first" have left fans wondering if Swift is shading her former flame.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the final notes of 'Would've, Could've, Should've' rang out across Nissan Stadium, the crowd erupted into cheers and applause. For Taylor's fans in Nashville, it was a night to remember, and one that will be talked about for years to come.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the weather conditions may have caused some frustration and disappointment, Taylor Swift's performance at Nissan Stadium last night was a triumph. Her fans were treated to an incredible set, which included a surprise appearance of 'Would've, Could've, Should've', a track from her 2022 album 'Midnights (3 am Edition)' featuring Aaron Dessner from The National. For those lucky enough to be there, it was a night to remember, and one that will go down in history as one of the greatest performances in Taylor Swift's illustrious career.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON