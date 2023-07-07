Taylor Swift sparks a row with lyric change in ‘anti-feminist song’ Better Than Revenge in her new Speak Now version

It has been 13 years since Taylor Swift's album ‘Speak Now’ first graced the music scene, and now, Swifties around the world are rejoicing as the diva herself released the re-recorded version of the beloved album. The excitement and emotions are palpable, as fans take to Twitter to express their feelings about the highly anticipated release. But it has ruffled few feathers as well.

Taylor Swift launched Speak Now Taylor Swift version of her 2010 album with this image

“It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours. It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20.” She posted on social media.

She walked down memory lane to state, “I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story. I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now. Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks!”

One fan, Luci, described the moment as "perfection," a sentiment shared by many who have eagerly awaited this day. Another fan admitted to ‘being an emotional mess, unable to stop crying.’ They express their admiration for Taylor's self-written lyrical masterpiece and their unwavering love and pride for her.

In the prologue she stated, “In my mind, the saddest song I've ever written is 'Last Kiss'. My most scathing is 'Dear John' and my most wistfully romantic is 'Enchanted'.”

Fans were quick to notice a significant alteration to one of the most controversial songs of her career, "Better Than Revenge." The 2010 track that has been known for its biting lyrics perceived with "slut-shaming" undertones has seen a lyrics change.

At the age of 18, Swift penned the song, drawing from the raw emotions and complexities of teenage life. Reflecting on its lyrics, she had earlier mentioned, "That’s the age you are when you think someone can actually take your boyfriend. Then you grow up and realise no one can take someone from you if they don’t want to leave."

The most criticised line, "She's better known for the things that she does on the mattress," has been replaced with a softened version: "He was a moth to the flame, she was holding the matches." While it's understandable that Swift would want to distance herself from a line she no longer agrees with, the alteration carries a bittersweet undertone. It feels like the loss of something more candid, even if it wasn't perfect, nice, politically correct, or entirely accurate.

