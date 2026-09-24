A 16-year-old Thai rock singer and guitarist who has performed with the prime minister and Linkin Park won a top US television talent show Thursday, sparking celebrations back home.

Thais hail teen rocker Nene for 'America's Got Talent' win

Nene Royal, whose real name is Rattikarn Amloy, took home the $1 million prize as winner of "America's Got Talent", after wowing judges with blistering guitar solos and rock ballad shrieks.

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The teen from the island of Phuket has been a social media sensation in Thailand since entering the competition and was invited to play with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in July.

Anutin, who is currently in New York for the UN General Assembly meetings, sent his congratulations to Nene, the first Thai national to win the hit TV show.

He praised her talent and dedication, which "brought pride to Thai people", according to deputy government spokeswoman Ploythalay Laksameesaengjan.

Nene, who says she started playing guitar at age seven, collapsed to the stage floor in California when her victory was announced.

"I'm very happy and you know I'm emotional right now," said the teenager, who beat a magician for the win.

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{{^usCountry}} In her final performance, she played guitar and sang alongside US band Linkin Park. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her final performance, she played guitar and sang alongside US band Linkin Park. {{/usCountry}}

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Videos of her previous performances of alternative rock classics like "Zombie" by The Cranberries and "Black Hole Sun" by Soundgarden had gone viral in Thailand.

Her school on Phuket held watch parties for students and teachers, and said in a Facebook post on Thursday: "You did it, congratulations, champion. We are so proud of you."

Nene said she learned guitar mostly by watching online videos, and then got a music scholarship to the private international school.

"When I played the first chord, I fell in love and I thought I am going to be the girl rock star," she said in an interview with AGT.

The school said it knew from the beginning she was "an extraordinary talent with a bright future ahead".

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The Phuket night market where Nene cut her teeth also hailed her as an inspiration.

It said: "This victory is a beautiful reminder of what can happen when someone truly gives everything to their dream."

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