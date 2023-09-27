‘That's my man,' Fans gush as BTS' RM donates 100M won to Korean Forensic Science

RM, the renowned leader of the global sensation BTS, continues to make headlines not only for his musical talent but also for his philanthropic efforts. The artist recently donated 100 million won to the Korean Society of Forensic Science, a move that showcases his commitment to supporting education and expertise in this crucial field.

RM of BTS donates 100 million won to the Korean Society of Forensic Science, supporting education and expertise in the field.(Photo by Twitter/joonfanpage)

This generous contribution was made possible through RM's connection with Professor Lee Ho from Chonbuk National University, a forensic scientist whom RM met during his appearance on the TVN entertainment program, 'A Dictionary of Mysterious Human Trivia - Useful Facts to Know.' RM expressed his admiration for the challenging journey forensic scientists undertake, stating, "I heard that the process of becoming a forensic scientist is very difficult. I sympathize with the importance of forensic science, and I sincerely respect those who are walking the path of a forensic scientist with a sense of duty."

RM's donation will serve as a catalyst for the training and support of forensic scientists and the development of the Forensic Science Society in Korea. Currently, the number of active forensic scientists in the country is relatively low, with only about 60 professionals in the field. Particularly concerning is the fact that there are only 2-3 applicants from a medical background each year.

The funds donated by RM will be allocated to foster talent and conduct academic research, furthering the cause of forensic science in Korea. These resources will also contribute to projects aimed at improving the forensic science system in the country.

In recognition of RM's invaluable support, the Korean Society of Forensic Science presented him with a plaque of appreciation and named him an honorary member of the Korean Forensic Society.

Fans around the world were quick to show their appreciation for RM's kindness and thoughtfulness. Social media platforms were flooded with messages of gratitude, with fans expressing pride in RM's commitment to making a positive impact beyond the music industry. As one fan tweeted, "Omg thank you Joonie🥹 Appreciate you acknowledging our profession. Yes, Forensic Medicine is a challenging yet extremely interesting."

