The 1975's Matty Healy takes a dig at Malaysian Government after being banned for kissing male bandmate

Matty Healy is not holding back even after his band "The 1975" has been banned from performing in Malaysia, after the star singer kissed a same sex bandmate onstage.

Matty Healy(Getty Images)

On Saturday, Healy reacted to the news of Malaysian Government banning his band. Taking to Instagram stories, he joked “Ok well why don’t you try and not make out with Ross for 20 years. Not as easy at it looks.”

Healy also posted a video clip of a speech from writer Christopher Hitchens, in which the speaker exclaimed, “Homosexuality is not just a form of sex – it’s a form of love.” The video was later deleted.

During his concert in Malaysia, Healy kissed male bandmate Ross MacDonald at the Good Vibes music festival in Kuala Lumpur on Friday night. His action was a public defiance of the country's homosexuality laws. Before his act, Healy engaged in a bold speech condemning Malaysia's stance on LGBT rights.

"I made a mistake. When we were booking shows, I wasn't looking into it. I don't see the f*****g point ... of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with," said Healy.

"I’m sorry if that offends you, and you’re religious… but your government are a bunch of f***ing r***** I don’t care anymore. If you push, I’m gonna push back. I’m not in the f**king mood," he added during his rant on Friday.

The three-day music festival was cancelled after Healy's actions.

The Good Vibes Festival said in a statement following the incident, “We deeply regret to announce that the remaining schedule of the Good Vibes Festival 2023, planned for today and tomorrow has been canceled following the controversial conduct and remarks made by UK artist Matty Healy from the band The 1975.”

“This decision adheres to the immediate cancellation directive issued at 1:20 pm [local time], 22 July 2023, by the Ministry of Communications and Digital. The Ministry has underlined its unwavering stance against any parties that challenge, ridicule, or contravene Malaysian laws. We sincerely apologize to all of our ticket holders, vendors, sponsors, and partners,” read the festival's statement.

