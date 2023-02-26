The JoBros take over Broadway with 5-Night residency: Register for tickets now!

The Jonas Brothers are back in town and they are taking Broadway by storm. Fans of the pop group have been eagerly waiting for news about their upcoming album, and now they have something else to look forward to. The Jonas Brothers have announced a five-night Broadway residency in March 2023 at the Marquis Theatre. Here's everything you need to know about the residency and how to get tickets.

Jonas Brothers On Broadway = 5 Albums 5 Nights

The residency is titled "Jonas Brothers On Broadway = 5 Albums 5 Nights" and will see the musicians perform their best hits from a different album every night. The five albums they will perform in chronological order are: 2007's Jonas Brothers, 2008's A Little Bit Longer, 2009's Lines, Vines and Trying Times, and 2019's Happiness Begins. The final night will feature the first-ever live performance of their forthcoming studio set, The Album, which is set to be released on May 12.

Verified Fan Presale

To ensure that fans get a fair chance at purchasing tickets, the Jonas Brothers are using Ticketmaster's Verified Fan presale. Fans can register for the presale now through Sunday, February 26, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Registration is open on Ticketmaster's website, and fans must sign in with their account to receive an email with more details. The presale is a lottery-style process that will determine which fans will receive an access code and which will be put on a waitlist.

Once fans have completed the Verified Fan presale registration, they will receive an email with an access code and information about the ticket sale. Ticketmaster warns that registration does not guarantee tickets and that there will likely be more demand than there are tickets available. A lottery-style process will determine which registered fans receive a unique access code and which are put on the waitlist. During the Verified Fan Onsale, tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. If fans aren't selected, they'll be placed on the waitlist. Waitlisted fans may receive an access code if tickets remain.

Your Boys Are Back in Town

The Jonas Brothers made the announcement on their respective social media accounts on Friday, February 24. "Your boys are back in town," Joe, Kevin, and Nick wrote on their official social channels to share the news. "We're coming to Broadway and playing the Marquis Theatre March 14-18!! Each night will be focused on a different album, and we'll be playing all the hits. Believe us when we say you won't want to miss these shows..."

2022 has already been a big year for the Jonas Brothers. They received their very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a star-studded ceremony that was attended by their wives — Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Priyanka Chopra — as well as collaborators Ryan Tedder and Jon Bellion. And now they're taking on Broadway with their five-night residency.

