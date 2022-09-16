Tia Bajpai: I’m no longer part of any race

Singer and actor Tia Bajpai is in no hurry. Currently, busy shooting for her international musical film The Secret Dimension, and her Hindi film Lakeerein ready for release, she wants to go with the flow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have refused seven films in the last three years. I have made myself financially strong and am well settled in life. Money no longer impresses me and its only good work that I am looking for as of now. I am no longer in any race or running after work. I know it’s a brutal industry but I am confident about my craft,” says the Lucknowite.

Settled in Istanbul and London, the Haunted-3D actor is happy to wait for good content. “There are people in the industry who have done no work for years but are seen all over the place, all thanks to their PR. I simply don’t want to do that, I just want my work to do the talking.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bajpai has shot for her international film in her hometown earlier this year. “We shot it at my ancestral home (in Ganeshganj) around Holi where we captured the festive mood. Besides, we have shot in 12 countries including Denmark, Turkey, Netherlands, Germany and France.”

The 1920: Evil Returns actor tells that her film will be a musical on the lines Beyoncé’s musical Black is King. “Weaved around 10 songs (seven Hindi and three English), the story is about an artiste — a girl from Lucknow who went on and captured the world. It’s not just my story but about every artiste who comes from a small town and dreams big and goes out to achieve it.”

Bajpai recently released one of the songs Wearing my Crown. She has written the film’s songs, poetries and has sung them as well besides featuring in the film. The music has been by Denmark-based composer Arian Romal. Earlier too she has collaborated with him for her private album Upgrade.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last seen in Hate Story 4 (2018), she hope Lakeerein will release soon. “We shot it in two schedules in Lucknow before pandemic. Now, they are looking for a proper theatrical release instead of an OTT release. For the time being, till my international film is completed, I am not doing any Hindi films. In a year or so, whenever it will be out maybe it works or not — but I know that I have made a good project.”