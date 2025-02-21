Travis Kelce spends over $100K on Valentine's Day gifts for Taylor Swift: Report

Travis Kelce is proving that his love language is gift-giving, going all out for his girlfriend Taylor Swift. After showering her with lavish birthday and Christmas presents, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end reportedly spent over $100,000 on Valentine’s Day gifts, as reported by Page Six. The extravagant gesture is the latest display of affection in their high-profile romance. Travis Kelce spends over $100,000 on Valentine's gifts for Taylor Swift, showcasing his love through extravagant presents. Jamie Squire/Getty Images/AFP (Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: Kanye West responds to sexual harassment allegations after former assistant filed lawsuit

Travis Kelce’s Valentine’s Day gifts to Taylor Swift

A source told Page Six, that Kelce’s gift for the pop singer included, “roses, candy, gold necklaces, diamond earrings, shoes and clothes. Travis also wanted to include something extra personal so he surprised Taylor with a handmade Valentine’s Day card.” The media outlet also shared that the Chiefs tight end player also bought the Venus et Fleur’s $1,000 Le Duo Magnifique arrangement in red which consists of around 90 eternity roses. The remaining gifts were not identified, as reported by Elle.

The insider explained to the outlet that the two “love making each other feel adored and special, and what better time to do that than Valentine’s Day? Although they both have very busy schedules, it’s important to both of them to take moments like this to show one another how much they mean in their lives.”

Also Read: Celebs with Diddy links to skip town when sex trial kicks off: ‘Homes of rich and famous will be empty’ | Report

Swift and Kelce relax and spend time together

On Tuesday, US Weekly reported that according to their sources, Kelce and Swift are enjoying their downtime with each other in peace. The two have no immediate commitments with the Bad Blood singer’s Eras Tour wrapped up in December and the NFL player’s football season came to an end with the Super Bowl earlier this month.

A source told the media outlet, “They both want to rest and decompress,” adding that the two are planning to spend some time together in Kansas City. They shared, “Neither of them have huge commitments coming up.” The insider also added, “They are both on the same page about taking the next step.”

However, his proposal depends on Kelce’s decision to continue his career in football or announce his retirement. The source revealed to the media outlet, “he’s reconsidering what he wants moving forward. He may come back next season,” after teh Super Bowl loss.