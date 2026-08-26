Americans united Tuesday in grief over the death of country music legend Dolly Parton, voicing their appreciation for her music, her philanthropy and her film work even across the political divide.

Tributes pour in for Dolly Parton -- even across political divide

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The singer, who has died at age 80, was long heralded as one of the few celebrities that everybody loved. True to form, she was mourned by figures across the entertainment world, and by politicians on both sides of the aisle.

"Instant sainthood," rocker Jack White, who covered one of Parton's most famous hits "Jolene," said on Instagram.

Deep Dive What was Dolly Parton's political stance throughout her career? Dolly Parton largely maintained an apolitical public image and did not officially endorse Donald Trump or any other presidential candidates, despite being approached for honors by both Trump and Biden's administrations. Why did Dolly Parton decline the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump's administration? Parton declined the first offer due to her husband’s illness and the second offer because she did not want to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. What health issues did Dolly Parton face leading up to her death? Prior to her death, Dolly Parton had been dealing with health issues and had cancelled a series of Las Vegas concerts, stating she wasn't ready to perform due to ongoing treatment.

Fellow country star Reba McEntire hailed Parton for "all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth. Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart. There will never ever be another you."

Country star Kacey Musgraves took to X to mourn the passing of a legend of the genre.

"This really really hurts," she wrote. "The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden."

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President Donald Trump announced the lowering of flags across the United States for a week, calling Parton's death a "true loss for millions of people."

"Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away," Trump posted on his Truth Social network. "There has never been anyone like her, and never will."

New York's mayor, firebrand socialist Zohran Mamdani, said Parton's passing was "truly heartbreaking."

"Dolly Parton was an extraordinary person and an irreplaceable champion of the working class. We are a better country because of her."

Democratic Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer wrote simply: "Rest in peace, Dolly Parton a true legend and force for good. May her memory be a blessing."

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- 'A dimmer place' -

Lily Tomlin, Parton's co-star in the 1980 film "9 to 5," posted a black and white picture of the two of them decades earlier, captioning it simply: "No words."

Actor, singer and "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane wrote on X that "the world is a dimmer place without her."

"I had the extraordinary experience of working with her on 'The Orville,' and it was a joy to discover that she really was exactly the person we all hoped she was," he wrote on X.

"Her kindness, generosity, and authenticity were evident from moment one, and the benign yet assured command she maintained over her empire was obvious from the genuine love and trust you could see from everyone who worked for her."

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Business titans also paid tribute to the Grammy winner.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos posted a picture of him and Parton apparently at a dinner together.

"Dolly spent her whole life showing us what it means to lead with love. Lauren and I are so grateful to have known her," he said.

"She lifted everyone with her music, her generosity, and her joy."

Apple's Tim Cook said the singer's music "helped light up the world."

"She was a brilliant songwriter, cultural icon, and dedicated philanthropist who helped instill a love of reading and learning in millions of children around the world," he wrote on social media.

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