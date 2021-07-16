Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / T-Series issues statement after head Bhushan Kumar is booked for rape: 'We have evidence of extortion attempt'
T-Series issues statement after head Bhushan Kumar is booked for rape: 'We have evidence of extortion attempt'

T-Series has issued a statement after their MD, Bhushan Kumar was booked by the Mumbai police in a rape case on Friday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 05:59 PM IST
Bhushan Kumar was. booked by the Mumbai Police in a rape case.

Music and film studios T-Series has issued a statement after their managing director Bhushan Kumar, son of music baron late Gulshan Kumar, was booked by the Mumbai Police on Friday. He has been charged for allegedly raping a woman on the promise of providing a job to her, an official said.

T-Series says the allegations against Bhushan are false and that they have proof against the woman. The studios said that the woman was trying to get a web series made with T-Series but was denied the same.

Read their full statement here:

The complaint filed against Mr. Bhushan Kumar is completely false and malicious and the contents of the same are denied. It has been falsely alleged that the lady in question was sexually exploited between 2017 to 2020 on the pretext of giving her work.

It is a matter of record that she has already worked for T-Series banner in Film and music videos.

Around March 2021 she approached Mr. Bhushan Kumar seeking help to fund one of the web-series which she wanted to produce, which was politely refused. Thereafter, In June 2021 after the lifting of lockdown in Maharashtra she started approaching T-Series banner in collusion with her accomplice demanding huge sum of money as extortion amount. Consequently, a complaint was filled by T-Series banner against the attempted extortion at with police at Amboli police station on 1st July 2021. We also have evidence in the form of audio recording for the extortion attempt and the same shall be provided to investigating agency. The present complaint filed by her is nothing but a counter blast to the complaint filed against her and her accomplice for the offence of extortion.

We are in the process of consulting our lawyers in this regard and will take appropriate legal action.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan reviews Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan: 'We should all make more films like it'

The offence was registered on Thursday at D N Nagar police station in Andheri (West) on the basis of the complaint lodged by the 30-year-old actor, reported PTI.

The woman said Bhushan allegedly sexually exploited her between 2017 and 2020 at various places. According to the official, Bhushan has been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation).

