UK firm Virtuoso Music enters India with artist-first model; eyes Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu music market

The UK-based music company Virtuoso Music has officially launched its operations in India, marking its first expansion into South Asia. Looking to tap into one of the world's fastest-growing music industries, the company is bringing an artist-first approach that combines original music production, rights management, artist development and distribution under one roof. With music already in the works across Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu, the first releases are expected to arrive in early 2027.

Virtuoso Music expands into India

UK-based Virtuoso Music launches in India, bets big on artists and regional music.

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The company says its goal is to work closely with artists, creators and rightsholders while building long-term partnerships that give creators a bigger stake in the success of their music. It believes this model will encourage stronger creative collaborations, greater investment in talent and a healthier music ecosystem for everyone involved.

“India has an extraordinary depth of musical talent across languages, genres and generations. We’re here to work alongside that talent and build something of real and lasting value together,” said Andrew Smith, Head of Digital Strategy at Virtuoso Music.

India remains a major growth market

India's music industry continues to attract global attention because of its rapid growth and expanding audience. According to the FICCI-EY Media and Entertainment Report 2026, the country's music segment grew by 10 per cent in 2025 to reach ₹59 billion. The report also projects the market to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9 per cent through 2028, taking its value to around ₹75 billion.

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{{^usCountry}} The report further states that India had nearly 178 million audio streaming users in 2025. Growth has been fuelled by the rise of streaming platforms, a young mobile-first audience and the increasing popularity of regional-language music, which is also finding listeners across international markets. Focus on artists and rights management {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report further states that India had nearly 178 million audio streaming users in 2025. Growth has been fuelled by the rise of streaming platforms, a young mobile-first audience and the increasing popularity of regional-language music, which is also finding listeners across international markets. Focus on artists and rights management {{/usCountry}}

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As part of its India plans, Virtuoso Music will work with artists and rightsholders across the country to develop, manage and release music. The company also plans to invest in marketing and release strategies for every project while creating opportunities through sync licensing, brand collaborations and international placements to help Indian music reach audiences worldwide.

In addition to working on new releases, the company will also manage existing music catalogues, offering rightsholders access to its distribution network and rights management services. “We believe the future of the music ecosystem lies in ensuring that the people who create music have a genuine share in the success of their work,” said Sahaj Miya, Head of New Business & Music at Virtuoso Music.

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Virtuoso Music said it will announce its first set of artist and industry partnerships over the coming months as it continues to strengthen its presence in India.