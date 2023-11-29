Unlock your 2023 Spotify Wrapped: release date, steps to check and share personalized year-end music stats

Spotify is getting ready to launch Spotify Wrapped, a personalized feature for each and every subscriber, as the year draws to a close. The music streaming service has started to tease details about this yearly collection, hinting that it would likely be made public in a few days.

spotify wrapped (spotify)

In 2022, Spotify deviated from its five-year pattern of debuting the feature in December since its introduction. Instead, it launched its yearly promotion in November. Enthusiastic fans anxiously await the annual surprise from the music streaming platform. In the previous year, Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny made history as record-breakers, with K-pop group BTS closely following suit in the streaming charts.

2023 Spotify Wrapped release date

By the end of the year, this feature gives users a summary of the songs, albums, podcasts, artists, and genres they have listened to and grooved to the most. The release of Wrapped is expected to occur on November 29 or within the next week, according to experts. This assumption is based on the pattern of its debut on Wednesdays for the past three years, typically around the end of November or the beginning of December.

Spotify has begun to build anticipation for its annual analysis of your musical tastes in the meantime. The platform is actively engaging with fans on Twitter, encouraging them to participate in various fun tasks.

Steps to check your Spotify Wrapped

While it's enjoyable for many users, some find it challenging to view the analysis due to variations in their devices. Here's a guide on how to check your Spotify Wrapped this year.

How do I check my Spotify Wrapped?

Step 1: Simply navigate to your Spotify app, make sure your application is updated

Step 2: As soon as you will open the app a banner will pop up

Step 3: You will see ‘your wrapped is here’ simply click on the suggestion

Step 4: You will land on your wrapped section

Step 5: From there you can navigate through different panels including stats, pie charts, average time, and more all included in the highlights.

How do I check my Spotify Wrapped if nothing shows up?

This is a common problem for most of the users. Mostly it happens when the application is not updated. But, don’t worry in case you don’t find one follow these steps.

Step 1: Open the Spotify app on your phone

Step 2: Find the search panel. Once you find it simply click and look downwards

Step 3: There will be colored boxes, the first of which is the Wrapped zone. It will be highlighted as 2023 wrapped

Step 4: Click on the box and you will land on the page you are looking for

Step 5: Your customized Wrapped playlists and Wrapped story are stored within.

How to share your Spotify Wrapped on social media?

Each slide concludes with an opportunity to Share this story. Just give it a click.

Select the sharing platform; Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Snapchat are popular choices.

You can add additional notes or reflections about your Wrapped results if you'd like.