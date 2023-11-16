Vehem teaser: Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav features in new song after snake venom controversy

Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav makes a grand entry in the teaser for Vehem. On Friday, the makers shared the teaser for the music video that also features Love Kataria, Mellow D, Lakshya, Archit and Sangam Vigyaanik. The short 30-second clip is all over social media, with fans reacting to Elvish's new look and cheering for him. (Also read: Zoya Akhtar reveals having second thoughts about casting Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor in The Archies)

Vehem teaser

Elvish Yadav in Vehem teaser.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the teaser for Vehem, Elvish is seen entering an outdoor set surrounded by a lot of dancers. He then begins to vibe to the song with swag, and it is then revealed that the entire music video is all set to drop on November 18. Elvish took to Instagram Stories to share a small clip, where he linked the video and asked his fans to check out the teaser of the song.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the teaser, one fan said, "That swag and mass level walk by @ElvishYadav is setting fire on screen." Another said, "Loved the teaser of VEHEM. It's absolutely lit."

"Just looking like a wow.. Waiting for the whole song," read another comment. A comment also read, "Loved the teaser of VEHEM. Can't wait for full music video Elvish bhai (brother)!"

Recent controversy

Elvish has been embroiled in controversy over the last few weeks. On November 3, six people, including the YouTuber, were booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly providing snake venom for a party in Noida’s Sector 51.

The snakes included five cobras, one python, two sand snakes and one rat snake. All of these snakes are protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Eight out of nine snakes were defanged. The venom glands of the snakes were also missing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the YouTuber has agreed to cooperate with the probe, he also threatened to file a defamation case against the BJP MP. “I was accused by Maneka Gandhi ji and she called me the head of the snake supplier. I will file a defamation case against her. I will not spare her. Now, I am active in all these things. Earlier, I used to think that I didn’t want to waste my time but now my image is being affected,” he said in a blog post.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON