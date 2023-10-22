Vishal Dadlani recalls song from childhood, sings it for kids affected by the war in Gaza, Israel. Watch

Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani has dedicated a song to the kids who are being affected by the ongoing war in Israel. In a new video that he shared online, Vishal sang a song about peace and understanding. (Also read: Indian Idol judges can't believe how well this visually challenged girl can sing)

Vishal's post

Vishal Dadlani dedicates a social media to kids being affected by the ongoing war.

Sharing the video, Vishal wrote, "I remember hearing this song as a child. Singing it tonight for the children in #Gaza. And yes, for the children in #Israel too. For all the innocents on whom war takes a greater toll because they did nothing to deserve such horror."

When Nushrratt was stuck in Israel

Recently, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha returned to India after being stuck in Israel during the war that broke out between Israel and Hamas. She was attending a screening of her recent movie Akelli at the Haifa International Film Festival that was held in Israel. In a social media post, the actor had shared that she was safe and sound.

“Two days ago, I woke up in my hotel room in Tel Aviv to the sounds of bomb blasts and sirens. We were taken down to the basement in a sheltered area. Main pehle kabhi iss situation mein rahi nahin hoon (I've never been in a situation like this),” Nushrrat said in a video.

Vishal's current project

Vishal is currently seen on the singing reality show Indian Idol. He shares the judges' panel with Shreya Ghoshal and Kumar Sanu. He has been a part of the show for the past five years, ever since he joined in the tenth season of Indian Idol.

Indian rescue mission

Meanwhile, the sixth flight under India's Operation Ajay successfully evacuated 143 Indian citizens from Israel. These included two Nepalese nationals as well. The evacuation operation is being carried out in response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Israel-Hamas war

The conflict started after the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas attacked parts of Israel in a surprise move. Hamas fired rockets into Israel and its fighters sneaked across the border, abducting and killing Israeli civilians. The two sides have been engaged in fierce clashes ever since in several sites inside Israel. Israel declared war against Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, on October 8.

