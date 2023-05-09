Ahead of Nigerian singer Rema aka Divine Ikubor’s much hyped three city debut tour of India, it is now confirmed that West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle will be making a surprise guest appearance on stage at the Mumbai leg of the tour.

Chris Gayle will join Rema on-stage at his Mumbai show

Gayle will be premiering the teaser of his brand-new tropical track Oh Fatima live at the Mumbai leg of the concert. He will be joined on stage by his collaborator, Indian singer-songwriter and composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee. The summertime song which was shot in Dubai marks Gayle’s debut in English rap.

The West Indies battling legend shares, “I am very happy to know about Rema performing in India. My forthcoming musical video is a collaboration with ace music composer Arko, and we have planned to release our song teaser at Rema’s Mumbai show. I am excited to be there and share it with all my fans. Best wishes to Rema.”

Rema had earlier shared, “Namaste India. I’m super excited to be visiting India, I’ve always been fascinated by the cultural landscape of the country and it feels amazing to be finally touring the country. Can’t wait to join all my lovely Indian fans in the arenas. A big shoutout to Offline Guys, Yuvraj Entertainment, Grid Entertainment and Afrodesh for making this a reality! It’s going to be an Afro Rave!”

The other opening acts scheduled to perform in Mumbai are DJ Edward Maya, music artiste Karan Kanchan, singer Zahrah Khan, while Riar Saab, Tsumyoki, Akash Ahuja, Pablo Dutta, Wicked Sunny, Karan Kanchan, UNB MC Panda, Oh! Kalpanik, Kashish Rathore, Van Moon and DRV will open for the artist in New Delhi and DIVINE, Sickflip, DJ KAN-I, KAY-VEE, DJ Scintillate will take over the console at the Hyderabad show.

For his show, the widely popular Nigerian hitmaker will be using incredible props such as inflatable large neon mushrooms, illuminated rotating horse carousel as well as dethorned roses and hazard waste style metal barrels with graffiti to draw correlations to his debut album Rave & Roses. The 24-year-old who will be making multiple entries on stage using lowrider style bicycle, rickshaw and quad bike will be accompanied by a six-feet life sized stuffed teddy bear mascot. The layered stage builds will include technological marvels such as a half vintage car as well as a house front.

The forthcoming tour titled Rema Calm Down India Tour is part of the multi-talented artiste and producer’s world tour and will see the rapper and singer-songwriter kicking off his trek with New Delhi on the May 12 at JLN Stadium, followed by Mumbai on May 13 at NSCI Dome and finally in Hyderabad on May 14 at Prism.