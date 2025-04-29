Menu Explore
When this BTS member talked about how it'd be ‘great to cook, eat together’ with his future wife

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Ananya Das
Apr 29, 2025 02:55 PM IST

The BTS singer had talked about one of his hobbies, cooking. He had said that despite his busy schedule, he took out time to cook for himself at home.

Jin, the eldest member of BTS, will soon reunite with his group members after their military discharge. During their debut year in 2013, Jin had spoken about his future wife and how he would like to cook and eat with her. The BTS members would record logs on their YouTube channel, Bangtan TV. (Also Read | Jin can't stop laughing as Chris Martin twirls him at Seoul concert, Kim Namjoon enjoys himself at Coldplay show. Watch)

This BTS member has perfected his cooking skills over the years.
This BTS member has perfected his cooking skills over the years.

When Jin spoke about his future wife, cooking with her

The BTS singer had talked about one of his hobbies, cooking, on the log of January 2013. He had said that despite his busy schedule, he took out time to cook for himself at home. “I have a thought that I’m always thinking about while making food. With my future wife. If we cooked and ate together," Jin had said.

"I always cook while thinking about how great that would be. Sometimes I get too pleased while thinking those thoughts. And there are times when I burn the food but, even so, I feel happy when imagining things like that. While waiting for a day to come like that someday," he concluded.

When Jin wanted to marry someone better at cooking than him

Another old interview of Jin was shared by BTS trans. He had said, “Because I'm bad at cooking, I want to marry someone who is better at it than me. I've never even thought about marrying somebody who is worse at cooking than me.”

About Jin, BTS

Today, Jin is well known for his cooking abilities. He cooks the best among all his fellow BTS members. BTS ARMY also got a glimpse of Jin's cooking skills on the variety show Run BTS. BTS member Suga cooks well too.

Currently, Jin is awaiting the military discharge of BTS members RM, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook. J-Hope was discharged from the military in October 2024, and Jin completed his service in June of the same year.

After his completion of military service, Jin has been busy with several projects, including his show Run Jin. During Coldplay's recent concerts in Seoul, Jin attended them. He also sang My Universe and Astronaut with Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin.

