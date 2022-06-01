When late singer KK refused to sing at wedding functions ‘even if he was offered 1 crore'

Late singer KK, known for songs such as Yaaron and Pal, had once revealed that he refused to sing at wedding functions even if he was offered ₹one crore. The singer collapsed during his performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata on Tuesday evening. He was rushed to the CMRI hospital in South Kolkata where he was announced dead on arrival. He was 53. (Also Read | Singer KK dies at 53 after live performance in Kolkata: 'The voice of love is gone')

In 2008, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, was asked if he ever refused any offers as a singer. The singer had said, "Yes. I refuse to sing at wedding functions even if I'm offered ₹1 crore." When asked about acting, KK had said, "Oh please.. let that be. I can't act for peanuts. Years ago, I was offered a film but I refused point-blank."

On Tuesday, reacting to KK's death, singer Harshdeep Kaur tweeted along with his photo. She wrote, "Just can’t believe that our beloved #KK is no more. This really can’t be true. The voice of love has gone. This is heartbreaking." Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti."

Actor Munmun Dutta tweeted, "It shocking beyond words .. to every music lover like me. GOD, what's happening. Life is so unpredictable. Om Shanti. #KK." Musician Vishal Dadlani wrote on Twitter, "The tears won't stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. #KK is FOREVER!!!"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."

Cricketer Virendra Sehwag tweeted, "Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, news agency PTI cited officials. "It’s unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital told PTI. KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

