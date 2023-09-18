Who is Canada-based singer Shubh, and why is he controversial?

Canadian Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh, known as Shubh, is facing opposition ahead of his upcoming concert in Mumbai as members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) tore down his posters, alleging his support for separatist Khalistani elements.

Canadian Punjabi singer Shubh is facing opposition ahead of his Mumbai concert over alleged support for Khalistani elements.(Instagram/shubhworldwide)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shubh was scheduled to perform in Mumbai from September 23-25 as part of the Cruise Control 4.0 event, organized aboard the Cordelia Cruise. However, the BJYM has raised objections, claiming that the singer has shown support for Khalistanis and posted a distorted map of Kashmir.

Shubh, a rising sensation in the music industry, has gained popularity with songs like "Elevated," "OG," and "Cheaques," loved not only in India but worldwide. Even former Team India captain Virat Kohli grooved to Shubh's "Elevated" in a viral video, though he later unfollowed the singer on Instagram amid the controversy. KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya have also unfollowed the singer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This controversy comes amidst Shubh's 'Still Rollin India Tour,' a three-month-long tour spanning 12 major Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, and others.

The BJYM's protest actions in Mumbai may be echoed in other cities, as Shubh's social media post depicting a distorted map of India, omitting Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir, has sparked outrage. The singer had shared this image on his Instagram stories during a period when Punjab Police were searching for a fugitive named Amritpal Singh. Subsequently, many of Shubh's followers were arrested, leading to concerns raised by Akali Dal over the detention of innocent youths.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President Tajinder Singh Tiwana said, "There is no space for Khalistanis who are the enemy of the integrity and unity of India. We won't allow Canadian singer Shubh to perform in the auspicious land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mumbai. If no proper action is taken, then the organizers will have to face our opposition."

Also Read | SFJ announces another round of Khalistan referendum

The BJYM has submitted a memorandum to the Commissioner of Police in Mumbai, demanding strict action against Shubhneet Singh and the cancellation of all his performances. They also called for the registration of an FIR against the rapper.