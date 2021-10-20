Wrote the song as a dedication to Wajid bhai, says Danish Sabri

Singer Danish Sabri, best known for his renditions in films like Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari (2020) and Housefull 3 (2016), misses his mentor Wajid Khan (of the Sajid-Wajid duo). To pay homage to the late composer on his birth anniversary earlier this month, he collaborated with Wajid’s brother, Sajid, to come up with a song.

“My love for Wajid bhai was unconditional. He was more like an elder brother and mentor to me. He always taught me as a musician and corrected me whenever I lacked in something,” says Sabri.

Sajid-Wajid

Titled Mast Barsaat, the track has been sung by Sajid and Sabri, composed by Sajid-Wajid and penned by Sabri. Sharing how the song was conceptualised, Sabri says, “Sajid bhai and I were in the studio when suddenly a line popped in my mind – ‘Teri Har Baat Yaad Aati Hai’. Both of us could relate it with Wajid bhai. The line ‘Ek Ho Toh Tumhe Bataun Main, Teri Har Baat Yaad Aati Hai’ was written as a dedication to Wajid bhai,” says Sabri.

Starring Salman Yusuff Khan and Soundarya Sharma, the track released online, on October 7. “It was made in 10 days. Sajid bhai wanted to release it on Wajid bhai’s birthday, so the music video was shot in a day and edited in one day. This project is really close to our hearts and we hope Wajid bhai is watching us and is happy,” says Sabri.