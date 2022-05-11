Yohani: Seeing what people in Sri Lanka are going through breaks my heart

Sri Lankan singer Yohani, whose real name is Yohani Diloka de Silva, is currently in Mumbai, expanding her base and collaborating with Indian musicians. But she knows what her country is going through in the times of severe economic crisis, and is heartbroken by it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Right now, my country is going through a tough time, and it needs all the help. It doesn’t have to be financial help, any sort of help which can help people is important,” Yohani tells us.

The 28-year-old continues, “It is really important for me to use my voice and fame to help people of my country. That’s why it is really important for me to speak about it. My roots tracing back the country is compelling me to speak up, and lend my voice to it. And I will continue to do so.”

Last month, the Manike Mage Hithe viral sensation posted a video appealing to her fans to contribute to a project through which she and other musicians are trying to raise $1 million for Sri Lanka. “As an ambassador to my country, with an international platform, I’ve decided to break my silence and lend my voice to my people back home considering the gravity of the situation,” she wrote in her post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Opening up about her decision to break her silence, the singer shares, “I am very passionate about my country. Even though I am in Mumbai at the moment, my parents are there, my sister is there, my friends are there, my whole team is there. In fact, the musicians and producers with whom I worked are there”.

“And I know what they are going through. At the moment, Sri Lanka is going through a lot. I know their feelings, and it breaks my heart. And that is why I will continue to do all that I can to help and raise my voice for the betterment of my country,” says Yohani, who is presently in India working on expanding her base, and working with Indian musicians.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}