Zakir Hussain pays touching tribute to friend Pandit Shivkumar Sharma at funeral, fans say 'this is my India'. See pic

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has paid a heartwarming tribute to santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. Taking to Twitter, Bollywoodirect shared a picture collage in which Zakir was seen as one of the pallbearers at Pandit Shivkumar's funeral, carrying the body of the late santoor maestro. In another picture, the tabla maestro is seen standing alone with folded hands near the funeral pyre of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Yes, This is my india.” (Also Read | Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, santoor maestro and Chandni composer, passes away at 84)

The late santoor player was cremated with full state honours in the presence of family and close friends earlier this week. The 83-year-old musician died on May 10 morning following a heart attack at his Pali Hill residence. After a guard of honour in Juhu, where his mortal remains were kept for people to pay their respects, his funeral was held at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans Crematorium.

The musician's family, including wife Manorama and sons Rahul and Rohit, his friends from the fraternity, including long-time collaborator Hari Prasad Chaurasia and Zakir, were present. His last rites were performed by his sons, followed by a gun salute.

Celebrities like actors Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, lyricist Javed Akhtar, music composer duo Jatin-Lalit and singer Ila Arun, among others paid their last respects at his Abhijit Cooperative Housing Society residence.

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, one of India's most well known classical musicians, was credited for taking santoor, the folk instrument from Jammu and Kashmir, to the global stage. He also straddled the world of Indian cinema as one half of the famous Shiv-Hari composer duo along with flautist Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia. They composed music for films like Silsila, Lamhe, Chandni and Darr. He received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1986, followed by the Padma Shri in 1991, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2001.

Amitabh wrote an emotional note in memory of Shivkumar Sharma on his blog. "There is the passing away of the Maestro , ShivKumar Sharma, who played the santoor, a special instrument, from the valleys of Kashmir .. who designed so many film musics for me and many others .. continued success after success , numbs you from the pain of pain .. as also the reverse .. Shivkumar ji , who played the 'santoor' in its brilliance .. who put his heart and soul into whatever he took up .. humble despite his incredible presence .. and the talent of a genius. A sad ending to the master of the string instrument .. he and Hari Prasad Chaurasia ji , the renowned flutist were a dua for film music .. they came as strong as they could .. played recorded and left," he wrote.

