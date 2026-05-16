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Odisha to unveil cinema policy, establish film training institute soon: Majhi

Odisha to unveil cinema policy, establish film training institute soon: Majhi

May 16, 2026 01:20 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhubaneswar, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced that his government would soon unveil a special Odia cinema policy and establish a film training institute for the industry's revival.

Odisha to unveil cinema policy, establish film training institute soon: Majhi

Majhi made the announcement while attending a special seminar on Odia cinema on Friday.

He also suggested that filmmakers create movies on themes from Lord Jagannath and the Odia culture that has developed around him, the maritime history of Kalinga, tribal culture, stories of people's struggle during natural calamities such as cyclones and floods, and the joys and sorrows of rural Odisha.

He held an elaborate discussion with eminent personalities and artistes from the cine world on the current condition and future of Odia cinema.

"We will soon implement a new film policy aiming to create Odia cinema's own identity," he said.

"Cinema is not just a medium of entertainment; it is a true reflection of the memory, culture, thoughts and soul of a nation," Majhi said.

"Now, an Odia Asmita government has been formed, which is committed to upholding the state's culture, tradition and pride. Money will never be a barrier for the development of Odia films, and a strong film infrastructure will be created in the state very soon," he said.

Odia Language, Literature and Culture Minister Suryavanshi Suraj said the Odia film industry will play an important role in the centenary year of Odisha's statehood in 2036.

Korei MLA and actor Akash Das Nayak, Digpahandi MLA and actor Siddhant Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM, Sashwat Mishra, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department Director Vijay Ketan Upadhyay and Odisha Sahitya Academy secretary Chandrashekhar Hota also took part in the discussion.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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