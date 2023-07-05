Oppenheimer: IMAX tickets now available for booking in India; 22500 already sold

Christopher Nolan will soon be back in cinemas with his new directorial Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy in the lead role. Shot completely in IMAX, the advance booking for IMAX screens in India was opened on Sunday, July 4. And the film has scored over 10,0000 tickets for the opening day. (Also Read: Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise reveals what he'll watch first: Barbie or Oppenheimer)

Cillian Murphy as scientist J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

That's not all, folks. Nolan's new movie has also booked 22,500 tickets for the opening week, that too just in IMAX, and just in two multiplex chains PVR and INOX, and that too 16 days before the film's release.

Bumper advance booking start

As per the figures posted by a film trade analyst on Sunday, audience interest in watching Oppenheimer in an IMAX screen seems to be quite high. The film has been issued an A certificate in India and it has a runtime of three hours. But that hasn't deterred fans from booking their seats in an IMAX screen even though there are 16 days to go for the release.

About Nolan's IMAX obsession

Nolan has been an avid advocate of watching and making movies in IMAX. “I think IMAX is the best film format that was ever invented. It’s the gold standard and what any other technology has to match up to, but none have, in my opinion. The message I wanted to put out there was that no one is taking anyone’s digital cameras away. But if we want film to continue as an option, and someone is working on a big studio movie with the resources and the power to insist [on] film, they should say so. I felt as if I didn’t say anything, and then we started to lose that option, it would be a shame. When I look at a digitally acquired and projected image, it looks inferior against an original negative anamorphic print or an IMAX one,” Nolan told Screen Rant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prasad Hyderabad, known for being the only IMAX screen that comes closest to the authentic global IMAX standards, also opened its IMAX screens for advance booking of Oppenheimer on Monday. It sold 7,000 seats for the opening weekend within four hours alone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.