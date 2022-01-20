Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Others / Dulquer Salmaan tests positive for Covid-19, says he has mild symptoms
others

Dulquer Salmaan tests positive for Covid-19, says he has mild symptoms

Dulquer Salmaan has tested positive for Covid-19. He took to Twitter and Instagram to share the news with his fans and followers.
Dulquer Salmaan is the latest celebrity to test positive for Covid-19.
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 08:25 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Dulquer Salmaan on Thursday took to Twitter to reveal that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He shared a statement in which he wrote that he has mild flu-like symptoms and urged people who were close to him to isolate and get tested.

Dulquer shared a statement on Twitter.

“I have just tested positive for Covid19. I’m isolating at home and have mild flu symptoms but am otherwise ok. People who were in close contact with me during the shoots over the last few days, please isolate and test if you notice symptoms,” he wrote.

RELATED STORIES

Dulquer added that the pandemic is not over, and we must stay vigilant. He urged everyone to mask up and stay safe.

Dulquer was recently seen in Malayalam thriller Kurup, based on the real-life story of Kerala’s most wanted fugitive, Sukumara Kurup. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, it showed Kurup as a family man who, after reading of a crime involving embezzlement of insurance money in Germany, got motivated to insure his life and script his own death by murdering a man.

The film, which also featured Sobhita Dhulipala and Indrajith Sukumaran, was originally supposed to release in theatres on May 28 last year. It finally hit the screens on November 12. The movie did exceptionally well in cinemas and went on to gross over 75 crore during its theatrical run.

Also read: Dulquer shares video as Kurup lights up Burj Khalifa, watches trailer with fam

He recently completed a 9-day shoot schedule in Himachal for one of his projects. Bidding adieu to the mountains, he wrote: “Today was a happy day. Ended a 9 day gruelling but equally gratifying shoot schedule. Thermals. Bonfires. Hot chai. Cartoon ear muffs. Vistas. Momos. Hot water buckets. Frozen smiles. Trembling in groups. Maggie. Blurry vision. Pink cheeks. Red noses. Gasping. Conversations like Morse code. Filming. Minus 7. Minus 17. Breath vapour. Drives. Twisties. Monasteries. Conifer. BRO road safety signs. Endless journeys.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
dulquer salmaan covid-19
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP