Aisha Tyler reflects on her role in ‘Friends’ and how it sticks to her even now

The popular American sitcom 'Friends' remains an evergreen entertainer for fans worldwide even after almost two decades since it went off air. The show created mega stars in Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. Friends' immense popularity even got rubbed on actors who got involved with it through small roles.

Aisha Tyler with 'Friends' co-actors(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interaction with Entertainment Tonight, actress Aisha Tyler who featured in nine episodes of the superhit show, weighed in the popularity it brought to her. Tyler had played the role of Charlie Wheeler, a love interest for both David Schwimmer's Ross and Matt LeBlanc's Joey.

"It was a massive show, a global hit. To this day, people come up to me and go, 'Charlie, Charlie,' or they just go, 'Black girl from Friends,"' said Tyler.

During her stint with the show, Tyler was the first Black person to get a recurring role on Friends since its 1994 debut.

Tyler walked down the memory lane and also talked about how she was extremely nervous during her first appearance on the show. But the cast was kind and welcoming.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"My knees were knocking. I was shocked you couldn’t hear my teeth chattering the entire time I was on set. We walked out, and we did a curtain call [where] everybody [does a] bow to the audience at the end of the show. As we’re backstage, Matthew Perry just leans in and goes, ‘Get ready for your life to change,'” reminisced Tyler.

“It was a really sweet, kind thing to say to someone who’s just petrified and just trying not to pee on herself a little bit from fear,” she added.

The 52-year-old highlighted that she was aware about how big a deal it was to be a part of the massively hit show. And she realised that Perry's words were true.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Sometimes you don’t really know what a job is going to do, how it’s going to change your life. You don’t know if it’s going to be a hit. You don’t even know if it’s going to be good. You’re just there to do your best work. But I knew when I got Friends that it was a big deal,” said Tyler.