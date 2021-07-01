Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Others / Anna Ben’s Malayalam comedy Sara's on marriage and pregnancy to release July 5 on Amazon Prime, trailer unveiled
others

Anna Ben’s Malayalam comedy Sara's on marriage and pregnancy to release July 5 on Amazon Prime, trailer unveiled

Sara's trailer follows Anna Ben's character from school to marriage and pressures she and her husband must face to extend their family. Watch.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Sara's stars Anna Ben in the lead role. The film will release on July 5 (Amazon Prime).

Anna Ben starrer upcoming Malayalam comedy Sara’s will have its world premiere on Amazon Prime July 5, it was announced on Thursday. The announcement was made with the release of the film’s trailer.

An unconventional romantic comedy, the movie is a light-hearted take on how society and family pressurizes young couples in matters concerning relationships, marriage and pregnancy.

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film also stars Sunny Wayne, Siju Wilson and Aju Varghese among others.

Popular for her work in films such as Helen and Kapella, this will be Anna Ben’s maiden direct-OTT release.

In an interview to The Hindu, Anna opened on Sara’s, calling it an “entertainer with drama, music and humour".

The film is about a woman’s choice and freedom to have a child or not.

Talking about the film, she said, “I found the subject interesting. Stories told from differing perspectives make me curious. This is a family-oriented film, but it is thought-provoking as well. The response to a girl’s freedom of choice is mixed. It is not always seen positively, even today. This topic is addressed in a lighter, entertaining manner.”

Also read: Taapsee Pannu shuts down attacks against Kareena Kapoor for hiking her fee to play Sita: 'If it was a man...'

The film also stars Anna’s father Benny P Nayarambalam in a key role.

On sharing screen space with her father, she said: “ “I never imagined I would act with Pappa in a film. Although he has always wanted to act, he put it off for writing. Jude pushed him to act. Earlier this year, he appeared in Aashiq Abu’s segment in the anthology film Aanum Pennum. But Sara’s will be the first time his character appears for a considerable time."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
malayalam amazon prime

Related Stories

bollywood

Taapsee Pannu shuts down rumours that she's signed Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's film

PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 03:11 PM IST
tamil cinema

Tamil, Telugu industries start work: Vijay's Beast, Dhanush starrer D 43 among others resume shoots

PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 02:49 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This tree ‘bears’ strange looking fruit. Confused? See the pic again

Crocodile strolls through village in Karnataka, viral video stuns people

Anand Mahindra reacts to Twitter user’s funny interpretation of video he posted

Pictures of this duck-shaped fridge will make you say ‘I want one too’
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP