Another YouTuber claims to have received legal notice from team Toxic for review; slams Yash as ‘another rich person’

Before Geetu Mohandas and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups hit screens this Wednesday, the film’s team approached a Bengaluru court. They received a temporary interim injunction prohibiting any false or defamatory content against the film. Since its release, a YouTuber claimed to have been hit with a legal notice following the court order. Now, another YouTuber has also made similar claims. (Also Read: YouTuber receives legal notice following court order from team Toxic over his review; video yet to be taken down)

Another YouTuber claims receiving legal notice from team Toxic

Yash plays the lead in Geetu Mohandas' gangster film Toxic.

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On Thursday, a YouTuber named Suraj Kumar posted a screenshot of an email he received from Bengaluru-based film Aiplex Software Private Limited. The screenshot showed an authorisation letter from the makers of Toxic for the firm to enforce the court order on their behalf. Now, another YouTuber named Prashanth Rangaswamy, who did a ‘Murugal Roast’of the film in his review, has made similar claims.

“Got legal notice from @TheNameIsYash and @KvnProductions for #Toxic review. I thought he is all macho in real life as well. Looks like he is just another rich and influential person!” wrote Prashanth on X, slamming Yash. He did not post a screenshot of the legal notice, like Suraj did, and HT couldn’t independently verify his claim. At the time of writing, the video of his Toxic review was still available for viewing.

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Deep Dive What legal actions have been taken against YouTubers reviewing Toxic? The team behind Toxic obtained a temporary court injunction that prohibits the publication of false or defamatory content about the film. Following this, multiple YouTubers reported receiving legal notices related to their critical reviews. Why has Toxic faced criticism since its release? Toxic has been criticized primarily for its portrayal of masculinity, sex, and violence, as well as its overall narrative coherence, which some viewers found lacking. How did Toxic perform at the box office after its release? Toxic experienced a strong opening, grossing approximately ₹190 crore worldwide in its first two days. However, it faced a significant drop in collections on its second day amid mixed reviews.

{{^usCountry}} This is not the first time a film’s team has employed Aiplex for such services or approached the court for such orders. In the past, big-ticket Telugu and Kannada films have employed this tactic and obtained orders to disable reviews on BookMyShow, much like team Toxic has now. In the past, Telugu YouTuber Sushant, who runs the channel Barbell Pitch Meetings, accused Aiplex and filmmakers of misusing copyright strikes and legal notices to temporarily suppress critical reviews during crucial opening weekends. What does the court order say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not the first time a film’s team has employed Aiplex for such services or approached the court for such orders. In the past, big-ticket Telugu and Kannada films have employed this tactic and obtained orders to disable reviews on BookMyShow, much like team Toxic has now. In the past, Telugu YouTuber Sushant, who runs the channel Barbell Pitch Meetings, accused Aiplex and filmmakers of misusing copyright strikes and legal notices to temporarily suppress critical reviews during crucial opening weekends. What does the court order say? {{/usCountry}}

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According to PTI, a Bengaluru court on August 22 passed an ex parte temporary injunction restraining the publication or circulation of any false or defamatory content against Toxic. The suit also includes a 'John Doe' defendant, representing unknown persons. The court has said that this temporary injunction order shall remain in force only till the next date of hearing, which is September 28. The order cannot be used for any other purpose except for which it is granted. Should the plaintiff fail to abide by the conditions, the temporary injunction may be vacated.

Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP, respectively. It stars Yash in dual roles, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.