Anuparna Roy wins Best Director at Venice Film Festival for Songs of Forgotten Trees, thanks Anurag Kashyap

Indian filmmaker Anuparna Roy scripted history at the 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival. She won the Best Director at the festival, in the Orizzonti section of the festival. The director, who went up to the stage to collect the award, said that the moment felt ‘surreal.’ (Also read: Anurag Kashyap gushes as Songs of Forgotten Trees packs full house at Venice Film Festival: ‘I couldn't have done this’) Anuparna Roy won Best Director for her film Songs of Forgotten Trees.(LaBiennale (Instagram))

Anuparna Roy wins big

French filmmaker Julia Ducournau (Raw, Titane), who was the president of the jury of the Orizzonti section, announced Anuparna as the recipient of the prestigious award. Clad in a white saree, the director went up to the stage to collect the award.

In her acceptance speech, Anuparna said, “This moment is surreal. I am standing here at a great festival like Venice… I want my begin by thanking the jury, the audience, and the director of the festival. I want to thank my producer who said yes to the film which did not fit into the boxes stereotype films… Anurag [Kashyap] believed in the film from the beginning. I want to thank my incredible cast- beautiful Naaz Shaikh, Sumi Baghel- this award is yours.”

She continued, “Each one there in my hometown, in my country, I want to dedicate this award to them. I want to thank Celluloid Films who showed faith in the film. I want to thank my DoP, the 80-year-old gaffer Debjit Banerjee… each one of you were amazing… I want to take a moment and talk about something that is bigger, something disastrous that is happening in Palestine. Every child deserbes peace, freedom and liberation and Palestine is no exception. This is a responsibility to think for a moment… I might upset my country but it doesn't matter to me anymore. Thank you so much!”

About the film

Songs of Forgotten Trees, which follows the evolving relationship between two migrant women in Mumbai, was showcased in the Orizzonti section, an international competition for films that highlight new trends, with a focus on debut works, young talents, indie features, and lesser-known cinema.

Starring Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel, the movie is produced by Bibhanshu Rai, Romil Modi and Ranjan Singh. Anurag Kashyap backed the film as a presenter.