Anurag Kashyap gushes as Songs of Forgotten Trees packs full house at Venice Film Festival: ‘I couldn't have done this’

Anuparna Roy's debut feature, Songs of Forgotten Trees, had its world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. This year, it was the only Indian selection in the prestigious Orizzonti Competition section. Presented by Anurag Kashyap, the film drew a strong response at its packed screening. The team of Songs of Forgotten Trees at the Venice Film Festival.

What Anurag Kashyap said about the premiere at Venice

Speaking after the premiere, Kashyap said he was thrilled with the response the film received. "It’s so good to see this for Anuparna and the team, who have worked really hard to pull off a film in this day and age that I couldn’t have done even 25 years ago. I am sure the film has a long journey from here to the world and she surely is the next strong voice of a filmmaker from India.”

The entire Team of Songs of Forgotten Trees pose at the Venice Film Festival. (L to R) : Bibhanshu Rai, Anurag Kashyap, Romil Modi along with cast Bhushan Shimpi, Naaz Shaikh, Anuparna Roy(Director) , Sumi Baghel, Sonu Kumar & Ranjan Singh.

Anuparna Roy thanks the entire team

Sharing her excitement, filmmaker Anuparna Roy added, "It’s almost unbelievable for me to see the film premiere here at Venice and the response that it has got. I want to thank the team who were with me on the film and especially my producers who supported me throughout the film.”

(L to R) Sharib Khan (co-producer), Ranjan Singh(Producer), Anuparna Roy(filmmaker), Alberta Barbara (Festival Head, Venice), Anurag Kashyap(Presenter), Vikas Kumar(co-producer).

Along with Kashyap, the premiere was attended by producers Ranjan Singh (Flip Films), Bibhanshu Rai (River Tale Films), Romil Modi (Romil Casting), and co-producers Navin Shetty (Nube Studio – Nube Cirrus), and Sharib Khan & Vikas Kumar (Khan & Kumar Media). Director Anuparna Roy and members of the cast were also present, representing the film on the red carpet in Venice.

Celluloid Dreams, in a landmark association that positions Songs of Forgotten Trees firmly on the international map, has also picked up the film for worldwide sales.