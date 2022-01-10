Baahubali's 'Katappa' actor Sathyaraj hospitalised after Covid-19 diagnosis

Veteran actor Sathyaraj, who is widely known across the nation for portraying Katappa in the Baahubali film franchise, has reportedly been admitted to a private hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

Reports suggest that he exhibited serious symptoms and is currently undergoing treatment in Chennai. The 67-year-old actor was in-home quarantine after testing positive for the virus.

Fans of Sathyaraj have been sharing wishes for him on social media platforms, praying for the actor to bounce back to good health and make a complete recovery from Covid-19.

Sathyaraj has several films lined up for this year. He will be seen in Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam. He will be seen as Paramahamsa in the film which was scheduled to release this month but has now been postponed due to rise in Covid cases in across the globe. The actor is to be seen in the film's Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions but not in Telugu.

Sathyaraj also has Etharkkum Thunindhavan with Suriya, Pakka Commercial with Gopichand and Rana Daggubati-starrer 1945 in his kitty. The actor is also said to have been signed for the Tamil remake of Badhaai Ho. The film has been reportedly titled Veetla Visheshnga and will star RJ Balaji, Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi in prominent roles, besides Sathyaraj.

Several other film and television celebrities have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Earlier, Sonu Nigam, Vishal Dadlani, Kubbra Sait, Madhur Bhandarkar, Mithila Palkar, Swara Bhasker, among others, had contracted Covid-19.

Mahesh Babu tested positive for coronavirus after his return from family vacation in Dubai. Three days after announcing his health status, the actor lost his elder brother Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu.