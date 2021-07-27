Badhaai Ho's Tamil remake titled Veetla Visheshnga, will star RJ Balaji, Sathyaraj and Urvashi

The Tamil remake of Ayushmann Khuranna starrer Badhaai Ho, which will be bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, has been titled Veetla Visheshnga. The remake which will star RJ Balaji and Aparna Balamurali is expected to go on the floors from August.

As per a leading daily, the team has finalized the title as Veetla Visheshnga, which was the title of K Bhagyaraj’s 1994 Tamil drama.

The report further added that the project, which is currently in pre-production stage, will go on the floors from August.

The film, to be directed by RJ Balaji, will also stars Sathyaraj and Urvashi, reprising the roles of Gajaraj Rao and Neena Gupta respectively.

The project has been planned to be wrapped up in a single schedule when it goes on the floors next month.

This will be RJ Balaji’s second project as director. He had previously co-directed his last release Mookuthi Amman, which featured Nayanthara in the lead.

Having essayed several different characters over the years, Nayanthara was seen playing a goddess for the first time in her career in Mookuthi Amman, which skipped theatres and released directly on OTT platform Disney + Hotstar.

The film was a devotional comedy with a twist. It marked the debut of director NJ Saravanan and also featured Urvashi, Smruti Venkat and Ajay Ghosh among others. Produced by Ishari K Ganesh, the film had music by composer Girishh, cinematography by B Dinesh Krishnan while RK Selva handled the editing work.

Mookuthi Amman was bought for Hotstar for ₹40 crore. The film premiered to highly positive reviews and response. As an actor, he has worked in films such as LKG, Ivan Thanthiran, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan among others. He’s a popular Tamil commentator for India’s cricket matches on Star Sports Tamil

