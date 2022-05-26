Bengali actor Bidisha De Majumdar found dead at her residence in Kolkata, suicide note recovered

A 21-year-old Bengali actor Bidisha De Majumdar has been found dead at her apartment in Kolkata. Bidisha was found hanging after police entered her house by breaking open the door on May 25. A probe has been initiated to identify whether it is murder or a suicide. Also Read: Meenakshi Sundareshwar actor Shiv Subrahmanyam dies, funeral to take place in Mumbai

Police have sent Bidisha's body to a hospital in Kolkata for postmortem. The news of Bidisha's demise comes days after the death of actor Pallavi Dey shocked the Bengal film industry. The model hailed from Naihati in the northern suburbs of the city and was a popular face in bridal make-up photo shoots.

A suicide note was found near the body in which it was written that she was taking the extreme step due to a lack of career opportunities, a police officer said, adding handwriting experts will scrutinise the letter. The model hailed from Naihati in the northern suburbs of the city and was a popular face in bridal make-up photo shoots.

The modeling fraternity expressed grief over the incident. "Why did you do this? Only yesterday you changed your Facebook DP, cover pic, and Instagram DP. You had posted after the suicide of serial actress Pallabi Dey that one should not have taken such a hasty step. And now you yourself have done the same thing," model Santu Mondal posted on social media.

Bidisha had worked in Bhaar- The Clown in 2021, which had popular actor Debraj Mukherjee in the lead role.

Popular TV soap actor Pallabi Dey was recently found hanging in her rented flat in Garfa area of South Kolkata. The post-mortem examination report confirmed death by hanging and police said prima facie it appeared to be a suicide case. Police had arrested her live-in partner in connection with the incident.

