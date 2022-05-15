Home / Entertainment / Others / Bengali actor Pallabi Dey found dead at her rented home in Kolkata
Bengali actor Pallabi Dey found dead at her rented home in Kolkata

  • Bengali television actor Pallabi Dey died at her rented home in Kolkata. As per the police, more details will be available after the post-mortem report arrives. The actor was 21 years old.
Bengali television actor Pallabi Dey.
Published on May 15, 2022 05:33 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Bengali television actor Pallabi Dey was found dead at her rented apartment in South Kolkata on Sunday. According to news agency PTI, the actor was 21 years old. A senior police officer told PTI that the actor was declared "brought dead" on being taken to a nearby hospital. 

According to the officer, Pallabi had rented the apartment in Garfa area of south Kolkata in April. Quoting the caretaker of the apartment, PTI said that her partner called out aloud on seeing her. As per the report, she shared the apartment with her "live in partner".

"We are exploring the case from all angles. As of now, we are talking to her partner to understand the sequence of incidents. More details will be available only after the post-mortem report arrives," the police officer told PTI.

The actor played the lead role in several Bengali serials such as Kunja Chhaya, Resham Jhapi and Mon Mane Na, and was a popular name in the Bangla television i.

(With PTI inputs)

