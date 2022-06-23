Bengali director Tarun Majumdar hospitalised in Kolkata, is 'very critical' say doctors

Veteran Bengali filmmaker Tarun Majumdar is ‘very critical’ after his health deteriorated on Wednesday night. He is hospitalised at the SSKM state Hospital in Kolkata. It has been almost a week now that he is being treated at the hospital for kidney and heart-related issues. (Also read: Human relationships intrigue me: Tarun Majumdar)

The 92-year-old director is being monitored closely by a team of doctors. Tarun Majumdar debuted as a solo director in the film industry in 1985 with Basanta Choudhury in Alor Pipasha. Previously, his works were credited under Yatrik—the group of filmmakers which included Tarun Majumdar, Dilip Mukhopadhyay and Sachin Mukherjee. Yatrik separated in 1963.

Some of Tarun Majumdar’s best works include Balika Badhu (1976), Kuheli (1971), Shriman Prithviraj (1972), Dadar Kirti (1980), Smriti Tuku Thak (1960), Palatak (1963) and Ganadevata (1978). Apart from this, he has worked with several notable actors such as Uttam Kumar, Suchitra Sen, Chhabi Biswas, Soumitra Chatterjee, Sandhya Roy and many more.

Tarun Majumdar received Padma Shri in 1990 and has won five Filmfare awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021.

(With inputs from PTI)

